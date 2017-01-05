Dylann Roof protests 'excessive' testimony about victims

Story highlights Dylann Roof argues there are too many witnesses testifying

He claims it's excessive and is prejudicing the case against him

Charleston, South Carolina (CNN) The man who killed nine people in an African-American church Bible study asked a judge Thursday to stop "excessive" testimony from friends and family members of his victims.

Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof argued that emotional and detailed testimony is prejudicing the case against him.

"A victim's talent as a preacher may be described without showing a video of a prayer," Roof wrote in a motion filed in federal court

The motion comes on the second day of the penalty phase of Roof's trial. Jurors are weighing whether he should be sentenced to death for the June 2015 massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Prosecutors have listed 38 witnesses they could call as they argue that Roof deserves the death penalty, though they say it's likely that some on the list won't take the stand. One key reason, they say, is that they want to show the void left behind by each person Roof killed.

Read More