Police: No link between Chicago torture video and Black Lives Matter

Story highlights Ex-officer: "This is a hate crime," but connecting it to Black Lives Matter movement is absurd

One Twitter user cites the video and says Black Lives Matter is more dangerous than the KKK

(CNN) No one disputes the horror of a special-needs teen getting beaten as another teen broadcasts the torture on Facebook Live.

But almost immediately after the video went viral, so did the claims that the Black Lives Matter Movement was to blame.

Chicago police say they see no connection between the suspects and the Black Lives Matter activist group, contrary to some reports on social media.

Yet in less than 24 hours, the hashtag #BLMKidnapping was mentioned more than 420,000 times on Twitter and became one of the top five Twitter trends across the country Thursday.

#BLMKidnapping is the hashtag to get this story trending. https://t.co/gNaBrifiLm — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 5, 2017

