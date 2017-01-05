20 coolest drone photos of 2016

Photos: Coolest drone photos of 2016: The team behind Dronestagram, an image sharing website for drone photographers, handpicked 20 best shots taken and submitted by its users last year. Here's a stunning picture of Bogata Forest, Romania, taken by Bucharest-based dronist Calin Stan. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: Lavender fields: Photographer Jerome Courtial visited Valensole in Provence to capture the French region's classic lavender fields from a fresh angle. "I knew this was harvest season so I looked for tractors and waited patiently until some started to harvest in a pattern that would create a pleasing composition from above," the photographer says. Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: Cable Beach: Todd Kennedy photographed this camel caravan ride on western Australia's Cable Beach as the sun was setting. Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi, Umbria, Italy: In terms of media coverage and views worldwide, photographer Francesco Cattuto's picture of this Umbrian church immersed in a sea of fog was the most popular drone shot of the year. It was also the winner of the 2016 International Drone Photography Contest (Travel Category). Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: Rock-climbing: Captured on a GoPro attached to a DJI Phanton 2 drone, Max Seigal's picture of a rock climber in Moab, Utah was awarded first prize at the 2016 International Drone Photography Contest (Sport Adventure Category). Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: Wedding photo: Wedding photos taken by drone are a rising trend, according to Dronestagram. Here's one lovely example taken in Huanine, French Polynesia, by Helene Havard. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: Red chili farmer: Based in Guntur, India, Dronestagram user Aurobird submitted this picture of a farmer in a field of red chilies. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: Summer camp: Umbrellas and beach-goers reduced to miniature make this picture of Playa de Amadores, Gran Canaria, one of the top 20 drone photos of 2016. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Rio-based dronist Ulysses Padilha shows a different aspect of the popular Copacabana beach in this aerial shot. Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: Piton de la Fournaise: This image by DroneCopters, shows Piton de la Fournaise, a volcano on the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean. Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: Swarm of sheep: From a distance they might look like sesame seeds, but this is in fact a herd of sheep in Marpod, a small commune in Romania. Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: Huia Dam, Auckland, New Zealand: Is this the coolest selfie of 2016? Brendon Dixon took this picture of himself and Huia Dam using an Inspire Pro. Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: Turbine worker, Stirling, Alberta: Landscape is the most popular type of drone photography but Dronestagram says they're receiving more and more shots of people. Dronist Aero Retina Optics captured this image of a worker descending down the side of a wind turbine in Alberta, Canada. Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: Vernazza, Cinque Terre, Italy: Another picture by Jerome Courtial (who also shot the lavender fields). This shows a sunset view of the seaside town Vernazza in Italy. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: Międzyzdroje, Poland: This aerial photo was shot over the beach of Międzyzdroje, a Baltic seaside resort town in northwestern Poland. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: Yasawa island, Fiji: Skydiver and drone enthusiast Colin Aitchison, otherwise known as Droneworks NZ, took this picture of a snorkeler following a manta ray in the pristine ocean by the Yasawa Islands, Fiji. Hide Caption 16 of 20

Photos: Ski race: This photo by Maksim Tarasov shows skiers crossing the snows of Adzhigardak mountain, near the the town of Asha in the Urals. Hide Caption 17 of 20

Photos: Niagara Falls, New York: The world's most famous waterfall isn't instantly recognizable when seen from a bird's-eye view. Ryan Jones took this picture from the New York side of Niagara Falls. Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: Big Buddha: Towering 120 meters above ground, Ushiku Daibutsu, or the big Buddha statue in Ushiku, Japan, is one of the tallest statues in the world. This image was captured by dronist Christian Liechti. Hide Caption 19 of 20