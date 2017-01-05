CNN 10 - January 6, 2017

Our second production of CNN 10 covers a lot of ground in 10 minutes. We're explaining air pollution in China, some factors that drive Russia's president, and a characteristic shared by all drone bees. We're also looking for a bee species that may be extinct, and we're examining exactly why a ball is famously dropped on New Year's Eve.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What nation's leader is Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently spoke out against the U.S. following its abstention from a U.N. Security Council vote concerning settlements?

2. What amendment to the U.S. Constitution specifies January 3 as the start date for each new Congress?

3. Who is the president of Russia, a nation that denies American accusations that it interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election?

4. In which chamber(s) of the U.S. Congress do members of the Republican Party hold a majority?

5. As discussed on Thursday's show, what two-word term describes both a room whose walls reflect sound and an area in which someone's own ideas are reflected?

6. Name one of the two air pollution problems for which China recently declared a red alert.

7. As featured on Friday's ":10 Trivia" segment, what do all drone bees have in common?

8. The Peach Drop, the Cheese Drop, and the Possum Drop are all American celebrations on what holiday?

9. Name one of the two years when the New York Times' tradition of lowering a ball on Times Square was NOT observed.

10. When the Harlem Globetrotters are not on the roof, what U.S. basketball team regularly plays at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California?

