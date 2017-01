Photos: Englishman's island odyssey Ben Ryan (center) has become one of rugby's most in-demand coaches after a golden three years with Fiji's sevens team. Hide Caption 1 of 11

He moved to the Pacific Islands with his interest in the game at its lowest ebb after being disillusioned by his job with the English RFU.

Fiji won two successive men's Sevens World Series titles, and backed that up to take Olympic gold at Rio 2016.

Ryan built up an amazing rapport with his team, but opted to walk away from the role after the Olympics when his contract expired.

However, Ryan -- pictured with Ro Dakuwaqa in Rio -- remains closely linked with the Fiji players and is working to ensure they get a fair pay deal for playing on the global stage.

The Englishman (pictured celebrating after the Olympic final) is closely following the team's fortunes from the stands in the 2016-17 world series.

Fiji enjoyed strong support in Brazil during the Olympics.

But that was dwarfed by the celebrations that greeted both Ryan and his players on their return to Fiji after August's Games.

In the ensuing months, Ryan attended a number ceremonies for him and his players.

Members of the public would line up at his home in Fiji to give him gifts and thank him for what he had achieved.