Breaking News

America's Cup: 'Incredible' boats to take to the waves

Updated 1:56 PM ET, Thu January 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The AC45F: the boat of the 2017 America's Cup
The AC45F: the boat of the 2017 America's Cup

    JUST WATCHED

    The AC45F: the boat of the 2017 America's Cup

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(8 Videos)

Story highlights

  • 35th edition of the America's Cup takes place in Bermuda

(CNN)Sailing has long been known for pushing the boundaries of technology and this year's America's Cup will be no different.

With the 35th edition of sailing's most coveted prize just around the corner, the skippers will soon get their hands on the shiny new boats they'll be racing around the shores of Bermuda.
    After spending 2016 competing in standardized AC45F class vessels, each team will now showcase its technological prowess by racing a customized America's Cup Class (ACC) boat.
    Also known as the AC50 class as each boat is just under 50 feet in length, it is one these six-man marvels that will carry one crew to glory in June's final showdown.
    Competition began in Portsmouth, England back in June 2015 with the first round of the America's Cup World Series, which came to a conclusion last November with an event in Fukuoka, Japan.
    Read More
    Now the crews and their high-tech machines head to Bermuda for the start qualification and playoff races in May.
    Eventually, just one team will be left to challenge reigning champion Oracle Team USA in June's finale.
    "It is that point we've all been working towards; designers, engineers, boat builders," defending champion Oracle Team USA's skipper Jimmy Spithill told CNN's Mainsail show.

    trans atlantic cycle challenge charity cancer heart disease gene machine orig_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      'Cycling' 8770km for disease research charity

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    (7 Videos)

    "All the boat development we've been working on comes up to this point. Once you launch that boat, we've got a set amount of time to sail it and to get it ready.
    "From what we've seen, in the turbo boats and our development boats, they are going to be incredible."
    Ben Ainslie, skipper of Land Rover BAR, previously said his team had set the "very ambitious" target of overall victory and he spoke about the complexity of this new class of boat.
    READ: Car tech drives Ben Ainslie's team to World Series title
    READ: Ben Ainslie skippers Land Rover BAR to World Series win
    READ: Wild Oats' Sydney-Hobart record smashed
    READ: Thomas Coville smashes round-the-world record
    Japan&#39;s America&#39;s Cup dream
    Japan's America's Cup dream

      JUST WATCHED

      Japan's America's Cup dream

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Japan's America's Cup dream 01:46
    "As you can imagine, it's not just the hulls and the composites that go into the hull, but a lot of the systems are also very technical," said the Briton, who is a four-time Olympic gold medal winner.
    "Those systems are going to be a big part of the performance."