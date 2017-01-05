America's Cup: 'Incredible' boats to take to the waves

Story highlights 35th edition of the America's Cup takes place in Bermuda

(CNN) Sailing has long been known for pushing the boundaries of technology and this year's America's Cup will be no different.

With the 35th edition of sailing's most coveted prize just around the corner, the skippers will soon get their hands on the shiny new boats they'll be racing around the shores of Bermuda.

After spending 2016 competing in standardized AC45F class vessels, each team will now showcase its technological prowess by racing a customized America's Cup Class (ACC) boat.

Also known as the AC50 class as each boat is just under 50 feet in length, it is one these six-man marvels that will carry one crew to glory in June's final showdown.

Competition began in Portsmouth, England back in June 2015 with the first round of the America's Cup World Series, which came to a conclusion last November with an event in Fukuoka, Japan.