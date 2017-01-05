Breaking News

America's Cup: 'Incredible' AC45F boats take to the waves

Updated 11:57 AM ET, Thu January 5, 2017

The AC45F: the boat of the 2017 America's Cup
Story highlights

  • 35th America's Cup to be raced in new AC45F class

(CNN)Sailing has long been known for pushing the boundaries of technology and this year's America's Cup will be no different.

With the 35th edition of sailing's most coveted prize just around the corner, the skippers have been getting their hands on the shiny new boats they'll be racing.
    The "incredible" AC45F is the new vessel each team will be competing in for the oldest trophy in international sport.
    "It is that point we've all been working towards; designers, engineers, boat builders," defending champion Oracle Team USA's skipper Jimmy Spithill told CNN's Mainsail show.

    "All the boat development we've been working on comes up to this point. Once you launch that boat, we've got a set amount of time to sail it and to get it ready.
    "From what we've seen, in the turbo boats and our development boats, they are going to be incredible."
    The AC45F is a five-man, wingsail-powered catamaran which glides above the water on foils.
    Ben Ainslie, skipper of Land Rover BAR, previously said his team had set the "very ambitious" target of winning the America's Cup and spoke to CNN about the new class' complex design.
    "As you can imagine, it's not just the hulls and the composites that go into the hull, but a lot of the systems are also very technical.
    "Those systems are going to be a big part of the performance."
    Ainslie and his team take two bonus points into May and June's qualifying series after winning the World Series in Fukuoka at the end of last year.
    Whoever comes out on top in qualifying will take on Oracle Team USA for the America's Cup in Bermuda across May and June.