America's Cup: 'Incredible' AC45F boats take to the waves

Story highlights 35th America's Cup to be raced in new AC45F class

(CNN) Sailing has long been known for pushing the boundaries of technology and this year's America's Cup will be no different.

With the 35th edition of sailing's most coveted prize just around the corner, the skippers have been getting their hands on the shiny new boats they'll be racing.

The "incredible" AC45F is the new vessel each team will be competing in for the oldest trophy in international sport.

"It is that point we've all been working towards; designers, engineers, boat builders," defending champion Oracle Team USA's skipper Jimmy Spithill told CNN's Mainsail show.

"All the boat development we've been working on comes up to this point. Once you launch that boat, we've got a set amount of time to sail it and to get it ready.