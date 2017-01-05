White House donates Obama daughters' swing set

Photos: Malia and Sasha Obama: 2008-present U.S. President Barack Obama hugs his daughter Malia at the White House Fourth of July party in 2016. She was celebrating her 18th birthday during the party, which including musicians Janelle Monae and Kendrick Lamar. Click through the gallery to see pictures of Malia and Sasha Obama since their father was elected President in 2008. Hide Caption 1 of 27

Just a few days before he was elected President, Barack Obama campaigns with his family in Springfield, Missouri, in November 2008. Malia was 10 at the time and Sasha was 7.

President-elect Obama stands on a stage with the future first family during an election night gathering in Chicago in 2008.

The Obamas hand out Thanksgiving food in Chicago in November 2008.

Barack Obama takes the oath of office with his family by his side in January 2009. Sasha Obama is at far right, next to Malia.

President Obama walks with his daughters and their new dog, Bo, during the dog's introduction to the White House press corps in April 2009. The puppy was a gift from U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy.

Sasha watches her dad from the Truman Balcony after he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in May 2009.

Sasha and Malia play with Bo as they wait for their dad's helicopter to land at the White House in September 2009.

Sasha looks at a turkey named Courage during a Thanksgiving tradition to "pardon" a turkey in November 2009.

Malia and Sasha read a book to children during a visit to a hospital in Washington in December 2009.

Sasha and her mother serve meals to the needy in Washington in January 2010. President Obama and Malia also helped in the dining room.

President Obama and Sasha watch a WNBA game in Washington in August 2010.

The first lady and her daughters read to children as they visit a community center in Johannesburg in June 2011.

The first family greets children dressed as elves at a museum in Washington in December 2011.

The President walks with his daughters after a visit to Sea Life Park in Hawaii in December 2011.

The first family sings with Kermit the Frog at the National Tree Lighting Ceremony in December 2011.

President Obama shares a laugh with his wife and Malia as the U.S. men's basketball team plays an exhibition game in Washington in July 2012.

The first family walks across Lafayette Park to attend Sunday services in Washington in August 2012.

The President and his daughters watch on television as the first lady gives a speech at the Democratic National Convention in September 2012.

President Obama greets his wife and daughters after being sworn in for his second term in January 2013.

The first family sings during the finale of TNT's "Christmas in Washington" in December 2013. Also shown are Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson, and the program's host, actor Hugh Jackman.

The first lady, her mother and her daughters visit China in March 2014. The first lady's weeklong visit in China was focused on educational and cultural exchanges.

The first family hands out Thanksgiving food in Washington in November 2014.

The Obamas speak on stage during the taping of TNT's "Christmas in Washington" in December 2014.

Malia and Sasha Obama arrive at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in March 2015. The Obamas were in Alabama to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when voting-rights marchers clashed with police.

Malia attends a state dinner at the White House in March 2016. The dinner was in honor of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and first lady Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau.