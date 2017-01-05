Story highlights The vice president says it's time for Donald Trump to figure out "how to be an adult"

"You're president. You got to do something. Show us what you have," Joe Biden adds

Washington (CNN) Vice President Joe Biden has a message for the next President: "Grow up, Donald."

In an interview with PBS NewsHour that aired Thursday, Biden was asked about President-elect Donald Trump's tweets, specifically one where he called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer "the head clown" and another in which he wrote, "Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!"

Biden responded it was time for Trump to "be an adult."

"Grow up, Donald. Grow up. Time to be an adult," he said. "You're president. You've got to do something. Show us what you have. You're going to propose legislation. We're going to get to debate it. Let the public decide. Let them vote in Congress. Let's see what happens."

