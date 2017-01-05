Trump jabs at 'head clown' Schumer amid Obamacare fight

Story highlights Trump mocked "head clown" Sen. Chuck Schumer in a tweet

Trump's salvo comes amid increasing tension over GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump jabbed at Democrats and "head clown" Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, in a series of tweets about Obamacare on Thursday.

"The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it they ... do the typical political thing and BLAME. The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning. 'Keep you doctor, keep your plan!'" Trump wrote.

He continued: "It is ... time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works - much less expensive & FAR BETTER!"

Schumer responded Thursday saying that Trump and the GOP should drop the name calling and focus on health care.

"We understand that President-elect Trump is in a difficult spot, that Republicans are in a difficult spot," Schumer said. "They want to repeal ACA and have no idea how to replace it. But instead of calling names, the President-elect should roll up his sleeves and show us a replacement plan that will cover the 20 million Americans who gained coverage, that will cover students, or post-college students 21 to 26 who want to stay on their parents' plan, that will show how we cover people with pre-existing conditions."

