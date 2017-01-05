Story highlights The President-elect has not announced major acts for his big day

Here's who is booked so far

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump has for decades hobnobbed with famous faces -- A-list models, actors and musicians.

But after a divisive election season and a campaign rife with rhetoric against Muslims and immigrants, Trump has not attracted a wealth of star power to his Inaugural Ceremony.

Plans are far from settled, but as the days until the inauguration tick down, Trump's swearing-in ceremony won't include performances from the big name acts like Beyoncé and Yo-Yo Ma who took the stage for President Barack Obama.

And for the record, Trump and his team have said they are fine with that.

Boris Epshteyn, director of communications for the Inaugural Committee, dismissed the absence of major musicians in an interview on CNN in December.

