Story highlights Donald Trump played golf with Tiger Woods in December

Woods wrote he appreciated the opportunity

Washington (CNN) Tiger Woods says President-elect Donald Trump is a pretty good golfer for a 70-year-old.

"What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old," Woods wrote on his blog Thursday. "He takes a pretty good lash."

The two played golf last month at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach in Florida. Trump posted a photo on his Facebook page December 24 that included his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and one of his grandaughters, Kai Trump, posing with Woods on a golf course.

Woods said their "discussion topics were wide-ranging" and had "fun" playing with him.

