Talladega College band will perform at inauguration, school's president says

(CNN)The Talladega Marching Tornadoes will participate in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade, Talladega College President Billy Hawkins announced Thursday. The decision follows several days of controversy after the historically black college initially accepted an invitation to perform, with critics saying the move amounts to support for President-elect Donald Trump -- who made some comments during the presidential campaign that were widely viewed as disparaging to people of color and immigrants.
Developing story - more to come