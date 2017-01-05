Sean Spicer: Trump's not looking for permission

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The authors work for the podcast.

Chicago (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is prepared to take on Republican congressional leaders if they oppose his tough stance on trade, says incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

"He's not looking for permission. He's going to do what he thinks the American people need to spur economic growth, to create jobs, to put the American worker first," Spicer told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

"This isn't a guy who has spent the last year and a half asking people for permission to do things," added Spicer. "I think he wants input. He values ideas, opinions, analysis and facts -- and then he makes a decision and he goes with it."

Asked whether Trump would govern with some humility, given that the country is sharply divided and he lost the popular vote by nearly three million votes, Spicer said the President-elect will presume a mandate for the policies on which he ran.

"I think you gotta go forward with the things you campaigned on," Spicer said.

