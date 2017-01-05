GOP-led hearing on Russia hacks sets up conflict with Trump

Washington (CNN) Republican senators are setting up a possible confrontation with their President-elect in a hearing Thursday on Russian cyber hacks.

The Senate Armed Services Committee will examine "Foreign Cyber Threats to the United States," a session expected to focus on charges that Russia stole and shared emails from Democrats and probed voting systems during the presidential election campaign.

It's a conclusion the US intelligence community publicly announced with "high confidence" in October; one that lawmakers in both parties endorse; and one that incoming President Donald Trump continues to cast doubt upon -- denigrating the intelligence community and alarming fellow Republicans in the process.

On Wednesday, Trump championed WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange's claim that Russia wasn't the source of leaked documents from the Democratic National Committee. Trump's tweet drew veiled rebukes from senior national security Republicans, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who called Trump's touting of Assange "disturbing."

Graham pointedly added that he hopes Trump will "get his information and trust the American patriots who work in the intelligence community who swear oath and allegiance to the Constitution."

The Republican House speaker, Paul Ryan, told radio host Hugh Hewitt Wednesday that Assange is "a sycophant for Russia. He leaks, he steals data, and compromises national security." Ryan added that he hopes Trump will "get up to speed on what has been happening and what Russia has or has not done. He'll be better informed on that."

Democrats were harsher about the Australian Assange, who has been spent years in London avoiding extradition on sex assault charges thanks to the diplomatic protection of Ecuador.

"Today, Trump sided with Julian Assange -- an alleged sex offender who has hidden out in the Ecuadorian embassy for years and has dumped millions of classified State Department documents that put US persons at risk -- rather than our country's own intelligence professionals," California Rep. Adam Schiff, the leading Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.

"That he would accept the transparently self-serving denials of the Kremlin is alarming enough, but that would now cite people like Assange who have demonstrated universal hostility to the United States and its interests takes him into new and even more treacherous territory," Schiff said.

Trump's repeated refusal to accept the consensus on Russia sets up a likely clash with Congress as the drumbeat for probes into Russia's actions has been growing, pushed by Republicans like Graham and Arizona Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, and a broad array of Democrats. Senior Senate Democrats introduced a bill Wednesday to investigate Russia's election interference.

Graham has told CNN in December that of the 100 US senators, "I would say that 99 of us believe the Russians did this and we're going to do something about it."

He and McCain plan to "put sanctions together that hit Putin as an individual and his inner circle for interfering in our election" and in other nations' elections.

Trump's incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer tried to explain the President-elect's skepticism about the intelligence on Russia in a call with reporters Wednesday, distinguishing between raw data and conclusions drawn from that data.

Trump "is more skeptical of conclusions from raw data, rather than intelligence and raw data provided," Spicer said. "That's why he's looking forward to meeting on Friday."

Intelligence officials describe increasing dismay within their community about Trump's attacks and refusal to believe them.

"It's a sad day when politicians place more stock in Vladimir Putin and Julian Assange than in the Americans who risk their lives daily to provide objective non-partisan intelligence analysis," one official told CNN.

The Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who will brief Trump Friday on Russia's actions, will be among the officials testifying Thursday.

Clapper will be joined by Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Marcel Lettre and the commander of US Cyber Command, Michael Rogers. After an initial public hearing, the witnesses may brief lawmakers in a closed session to discuss classified material, Senate aides said.

After the election, intelligence officials announced that they had enough information to assess that Moscow had distributed Democratic emails with the intent of helping Trump win.

Republican aides on the Hill say GOP lawmakers are privately expressing disbelief and incredulity at Trump's continued insistence on believing Russia over the US intelligence community. Everything they have seen points to Russian responsibility for election-related breaches, the aides said, and added that Republicans hope Trump comes around.

But the President-elect has consistently resisted that conclusion, criticized the caliber of US intelligence and sometimes offered misleading counterpoints.

Trump on Wednesday night tweeted that "The 'Intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian hacking' was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!"

The briefing, however, was always scheduled for Friday.

After the intelligence community announcement that Moscow had wanted Trump to win, his transition team released a statement saying "these are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction."

CIA Director John Brennan told PBS in an interview that aired Wednesday that despite Trump's steady drumbeat of criticism about the intelligence community "nothing is soured -- at this point."

