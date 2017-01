Tillerson makes a good first impression with senators

Story highlights Tillerson is expected to give two days of testimony next week

Several sources said that Tillerson projected a clear-eyed view toward Russia in a meeting this week

(CNN) In meetings with senators ahead of his confirmation next week, secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson articulated a realist, conservative view of the world this week that one source described as "diametrically opposed" to many of the ideas touted by his future boss, President-elect Donald Trump.

But lawmakers still said they have concerns about the incoming administration's Russia policy.

Senators and senate aides from both parties said that Tillerson made a good first impression in his meetings this week, but they were still looking for a clear statement on Russia during his testimony next week.

"He is at heart a conservative businessman, with a worldview that has been shaped by mainstream Republican principles," one aide told CNN. "Every nominee has to contend with how their views fit in with the administration they are entering, but with Tillerson, I think an important question next week will be at what point do his moral convictions and what he knows to be true contrast with the president he is about to serve?"

Several sources said that Tillerson projected a clear-eyed view toward Russia, including the need to get tough with President Vladimir Putin.

Read More