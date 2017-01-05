Washington (CNN) Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is set to meet Thursday morning with members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus in an effort to heighten concerns about deficit spending -- even as doing so could imperil the Republican effort to immediately repeal President Barack Obama's health care law.

Paul was the only Senate Republican to vote against a budget resolution Wednesday that would pave the way for Obamacare's repeal, complaining that it would also raise the deficit.

"I'm disappointed that the first action out of a new Republican Congress that has the majority in the Senate, majority in the House and the White House that their first action will be a budget that never balances and adds 9.7 trillion dollars to the deficit," Paul told CNN Wednesday. "I just can't vote for a budget that never balances and adds so much new debt."

Paul is meeting with House Freedom Caucus members to urge them to oppose additional deficit spending. If he is ultimately successful, it would thwart the avenue Republican leaders had identified to work around Democratic objections and roll back Obama's signature domestic achievement.

He acknowledged that the Senate GOP budget move is related to Obamacare but says it doesn't have to raise the deficit.

