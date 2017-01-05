Trump's spiritual adviser, Paula White, fires back at critics

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's longtime religious adviser, Paula White, is firing back at critics who have called her a heretic and questioned her personal finances and romantic history.

"I have been called a heretic, an apostate, an adulterer, a charlatan, and an addict. It has been falsely reported that I once filed for bankruptcy and -- my personal favorite -- that I deny the Trinity!"

"I have hesitated to even address such patently false accusations about my personal life and my beliefs so as to not dignify them with a response," White said in a statement. The 50-year-old pastor is one of six religious leaders scheduled to participate in Trump's inauguration on January 20.

"But since these comments pose a potential distraction to an otherwise celebratory and historic time in our country, I would like to set the record straight in the hope of returning our collective attention to what's most important."

White, a megachurch pastor and televangelist in Florida, has long been a controversial figure in Christian circles, where many find fault with her promotion of the "prosperity gospel," which teaches that God bestows health and wealth on true believers, particularly those who donate money to ministers.

