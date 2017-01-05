Osama bin Laden's son Hamza put on US terror watch list

Story highlights Hamza bin Laden has been named a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist"

The younger bin Laden was officially announced as a member of al Qaeda in 2015

Washington (CNN) One of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden's 11 sons has been placed on a State Department terror watch list after he reportedly threatened terror attacks against the US.

Hamza bin Laden was named as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist," which "imposes sanctions on foreign persons determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States," according to a release Thursday from the State Department

Analysts have described the younger bin Laden, who was born in 1989, as a "crown prince" of al Qaeda, the terror group founded by his father and associates in the late 1980s.

A rare image of Osama bin Laden with his son Hamza.

Hamza was said to have been close to his father, and was often by his side as he grew up.

As a young boy he was seen in al Qaeda propaganda videos, surrounded by men wielding guns, making threats against the West.