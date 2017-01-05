Obama asks agencies to spell out their successes

(CNN)President Barack Obama is asking his Cabinet to spell out what progress they've made over the past eight years while offering incoming Republican officials their view of a path forward.
The "exit memos" released Thursday offer a view of Obama's accomplishments, but also a map of areas where President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to change course.
In a letter addressed to Americans that accompanied the memos, Obama wrote that during his first inaugural address: "I told you that day that the challenges we faced would not be met easily or in a short span of time -- but they would be met."
"After eight busy years, we've met them -- because of you," Obama wrote.
He goes on to detail a litany of achievements, from reviving the US economy to passing Obamacare to securing diplomatic agreements on climate change and Cuba -- achievements he hopes will come to form his presidential legacy.
Those issues are at risk under Trump, however, and in his letter Obama insisted that the progress his administration has made wasn't solely attached to him.
"We will have to move forward as we always have -- together," Obama wrote. "And I'm confident we will. Because the change we've brought about these past eight years was never about me. It was about you."