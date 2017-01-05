Former Joint Chiefs chairman praises US intelligence

Story highlights Dempsey is usually not political

This comes as Trump has publicly derided US intelligence agencies

Washington (CNN) The former chairman of the Joint Chiefs took to Twitter Thursday night to praise the work done by the US intelligence community, a message that could be viewed as a pushback against President-elect Donald Trump, who has criticized agencies' findings regarding Russia and 2016 election.

"Intelligence is hard, thankless work. Fortunately, we have dedicated, patriotic, and courageous men and women on the job. Thanks," retired Gen. Martin Dempsey tweeted.

Dempsey has been mum about Trump -- as well as anything else involving the US intelligence community and politics. In July, he made a rare political statement when he wrote an open letter to generals -- specifically retired Marine Gen. John Allen and retired Army Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn -- for being involved at political conventions.

"The military is not a political prize," he wrote in the letter . "Politicians should take the advice of senior military leaders but keep them off the stage."

