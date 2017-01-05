Story highlights Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions appears on track to become the next attorney general

There are 49 members of the Congressional Black Caucus, but only two are Senators

(CNN) Members of the Congressional Black Caucus launched what they admitted was a "longshot" effort to block Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination to lead the Department of Justice in President-elect Donald Trump's Administration.

"He has been hostile to every community that DOJ is supposed to protect from discrimination," Indiana Democratic Rep. Andre Carson, told reporters at a Capitol Hill news conference Thursday.

A number of Senate Democrats have signaled they will oppose Sessions' nomination, but Republicans control the chamber and none have expressed any opposition. West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has also praised Sessions and said he would vote for him, another factor indicating he is on track to serve as the next attorney general.

CNN reached out to Sessions' spokesperson for a response to the comments by members of the CBC, but did not receive a response.

Following sit-in protests earlier this week at Sessions' Mobile, Alabama, office, spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement to CNN the senator "has dedicated his career to upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety and prosecuting government corruption."

