Breaking News

Intel report says US identifies go-betweens who gave emails to WikiLeaks

By Evan Perez, CNN Justice Correspondent

Updated 7:28 PM ET, Thu January 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

russia future hacks todd tsr dnt_00001721
russia future hacks todd tsr dnt_00001721

    JUST WATCHED

    Officials: Hackers aggressively targeting US

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has denied that Russia was the source of leaked Democratic emails
  • The emails roiled the 2016 campaign to the detriment of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton

Washington (CNN)US intelligence has identified the go-betweens the Russians used to provide stolen emails to WikiLeaks, according to US officials familiar with the classified intelligence review that was presented to President Barack Obama on Thursday.

In a Fox News interview earlier this week, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denied that Russia was the source of leaked Democratic emails that roiled the 2016 election to the detriment of President-elect Donald Trump's rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton.
    Developing story - more to come