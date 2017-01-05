Intel report says US identifies go-betweens who gave emails to WikiLeaks

Story highlights WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has denied that Russia was the source of leaked Democratic emails

The emails roiled the 2016 campaign to the detriment of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton

Washington (CNN) US intelligence has identified the go-betweens the Russians used to provide stolen emails to WikiLeaks, according to US officials familiar with the classified intelligence review that was presented to President Barack Obama on Thursday.

In a Fox News interview earlier this week, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denied that Russia was the source of leaked Democratic emails that roiled the 2016 election to the detriment of President-elect Donald Trump's rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

