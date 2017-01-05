What's Trump doing tonight? Settling vendettas.

Story highlights The members of the Ohio GOP's state central committee are slated to vote Friday morning

Trump is working the phones

(CNN) Fifteen days from his presidential inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump is looking to settle some scores.

The President-elect spent part of his day Thursday dialing Ohio Republicans in the hopes of swaying their decision in Friday's vote for Ohio Republican Party chairman, according to a source familiar with the calls.

Matt Borges, the current GOP chairman who was critical of Trump at times during the presidential campaign, is facing a challenge from prominent GOP donor Jane Timken. She's billed herself as the Trump-esque Republican in the race and drawn support from Bob Paduchik, who ran Trump's successful campaign trouncing Hillary Clinton in Ohio.

The 66 elected members of the Ohio GOP's state central committee are slated to vote Friday morning -- and Trump is working the phones.

Greg Simpson, a 66-year-old member of the state central committee, thought he was in for a pre-recorded message when his phone rang Thursday afternoon and a young woman said she was calling on behalf of Trump.

