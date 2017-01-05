Democrats call for ethics probe of Trump HHS nominee Tom Price

Washington (CNN) Senate Democrats are calling on the House Office of Congressional Ethics to launch an investigation into Rep. Tom Price, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Health and Human Services secretary, to probe the congressman's financial investments and stock holdings.

"We are here to call on the House Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate if any laws were broken," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said at a news conference. "There's enough evidence here that cries out for an investigation. Whether the law was actually broken, whether there was quid pro quos or inside information is the better way to put it -- we don't know."

Schumer was joined by fellow Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Ron Wyden, each a top Democrat on two separate Senate committees set to hold confirmation hearings on Price.

The announcement comes following a Wall Street Journal report that alleged Price traded more than $300,000 in shares of health-related companies during his time in Congress, all "while sponsoring and advocating legislation that potentially could affect those companies' stocks."

The senators are insisting that the House ethics panel investigate Price before his confirmation hearings begin.

Read More