Democrats call for ethics probe of Trump HHS nominee Tom Price

Washington (CNN) Senate Democrats are calling on the House Office of Congressional Ethics to launch an investigation into Rep. Tom Price, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Health and Human Services secretary, to probe the congressman's financial investments and stock holdings.

"We are here to call on the House Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate if any laws were broken," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said at a news conference. "There's enough evidence here that cries out for an investigation. Whether a law was actually broken, whether there was quid pro quos... we don't know."

Democrats are insisting that the House ethics panel probe Price before confirmation hearings begin.

A recent attempt by House Republicans to gut the ethics panel was scrapped after public outcry.

Developing story - more to come