(CNN) With the storybook towers of the Kremlin glimmering behind him, President Vladimir Putin sounded uncharacteristically whimsical as he delivered his annual New Year's address.

"Each of us may become something of a magician on the night of the new year," he said, with a hint of mystery in his voice.

"To do this we simply need to treat our parents with love and gratitude, take care of our children and families, respect our colleagues at work, nurture our friendships, defend truth and justice, be merciful and help those who are in need of support.

"This," he said, as a smile crossed his face, "is the whole secret."

It's not the image many outside Russia have of this former KGB intelligence officer. But this new year, the world witnessed a kinder, gentler Putin -- a leader who at his annual state of the nation address in early December insisted: "We are not seeking and have never sought enemies. We need friends."