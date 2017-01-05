Supporting Israel doesn't mean supporting Israeli espionage in America

Story highlights Israel says it has "ironclad information" the US was responsible for tabling UN resolution on settlements

Tom Rogan: "Ironclad" is likely code for Israel spying on America, which no American should tolerate

Tom Rogan is a foreign policy columnist for National Review, a domestic policy columnist for Opportunity Lives, a former panelist on "The McLaughlin Group" and a senior fellow at the Steamboat Institute. Follow him on Twitter @TomRtweets. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) All spies are equal, but some spies are more equal than others. The world of espionage or spying is defined by what CIA legend James Angleton called the "wilderness of mirrors.'' A wild world of contradictions, deceptions and doubt, the only way to navigate this world is to find enough mirrors that show the same thing. And when that happens, the intelligence community can make what it calls "high-confidence assessments'' about reality.

But intelligence is a double-sided coin. It requires gathering information on other nations and actors, but also guarding US information at the same time. Unfortunately, while America is doing well on the first count, we're doing poorly on the latter. And things seem set to get worse. After all, soon-to-be Commander in Chief Donald Trump has little interest in deterring anti-US intelligence operations.

Tom Rogan

The best example, of course, is Trump's reaction to recent Russian espionage. Against the confident assessments of the US intelligence community, Trump denies Russia is responsible for widespread cyberoperations against US interests.

Still, recent weeks have offered another example of Trump's counterintelligence neglect. Namely, in the President-elect's response to Israel's reaction to a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Israeli officials claim they have evidence the United States bears responsibility for tabling that UN resolution. Making this case, one Israeli official referenced " ironclad information ." This information, another official added, was sensitive but would be shared with the incoming Trump administration.