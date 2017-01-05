Story highlights Police have questioned Israeli PM Netanyahu on Monday and Thursday this week

In a Facebook post, Netanyahu denies allegations against him

Jerusalem (CNN) For the second time in a week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was questioned in an ongoing corruption investigation, according to Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.

The interrogation, carried out at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, lasted five hours, Rosenfeld said.

Netanyahu is suspected of having received benefits from businessmen, according to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who said the investigation relates to crimes of "moral integrity." Netanyahu was also questioned in a second case, but police gave no further details about either criminal investigation into the Prime Minister.

A second suspect was also interrogated in the last two days, Rosenfeld said.

Under Israeli law, only the attorney general can authorize an investigation of the Prime Minister, and Mandelblit said he would release few details about the case so as not to disrupt the investigation.

