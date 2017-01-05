Story highlights Police have questioned Israeli PM Netanyahu on Monday and Thursday this week

In a Facebook post, Netanyahu denies allegations against him

Jerusalem (CNN) For the second time in a week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was questioned in an ongoing corruption investigation, according to Israel's Channel 10.

Netanyahu is suspected of having received benefits from businessmen, according to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who said the investigation relates to crimes of "moral integrity." Mandelblit, who is the only person with the authority to begin a criminal investigation of the Prime Minister, gave few other details of the investigation or the suspected crimes.

On Monday night, police investigators spent three hours at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem. It was the first time Netanyahu had been questioned in this corruption probe, officially marking the beginning of the criminal investigation. Netanyahu was questioned "under caution," meaning he is suspected of having committed a crime, and his answers can be used as evidence.

On Thursday night, a police returned to the residence for a second round of interrogation.

