Jerusalem (CNN)For the second time in a week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was questioned in an ongoing corruption investigation, according to Israel's Channel 10.
Netanyahu is suspected of having received benefits from businessmen, according to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who said the investigation relates to crimes of "moral integrity." Mandelblit, who is the only person with the authority to begin a criminal investigation of the Prime Minister, gave few other details of the investigation or the suspected crimes.
On Monday night, police investigators spent three hours at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem. It was the first time Netanyahu had been questioned in this corruption probe, officially marking the beginning of the criminal investigation. Netanyahu was questioned "under caution," meaning he is suspected of having committed a crime, and his answers can be used as evidence.
On Thursday night, a police returned to the residence for a second round of interrogation.
Netanyahu has repeatedly denounced the accusations against him, saying they will all amount to nothing. On Tuesday morning, after the first round of questioning, Netanyahu posted this response on his Facebook page:
"Accusation of forbidden election financing - Nothing!
"Accusation of fixing the primary results - Nothing!
"Accusation of receiving benefits abroad and funding flights - Nothing!
"I repeat and say there will not be anything because there is nothing."
This is not the first time Netanyahu has been under criminal investigation. In his first term in office in the late '90s, Netanyahu was the subject of a corruption probe. The investigation did not lead to any charges filed against the Prime Minister, who predicted the same result once again in this latest investigation.
Israeli police would neither confirm nor deny the second round of questioning. The Ministry of Justice declined to comment, as did Netanyahu's attorney.