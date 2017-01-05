Why we buy milk, bread and toilet paper when it snows

Story highlights Those items are always the first to go when snow threatens

(CNN) Is there something about snowstorms that makes us want to eat French toast and sit on the toilet?

With every predicted blizzard, there's a mad dash to load up on milk, bread, eggs and toilet paper. But why those particular items?

Sure, there are some variations, including booze, snack foods and even ice cream. Yet these items are the first to disappear from store shelves when the dreaded s-word is mentioned.

According to AccuWeather.com, we might be able to thank a particular region for at least some of it.

"It appears that New Englanders can take credit for the purchasing of milk and bread prior to the storm," the site reported. "It was the monumental blizzard in 1978 that trapped many in homes for weeks that gets at least some credit for the current tradition."