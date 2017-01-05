Who needs Santa? 6-year-old orders dollhouse and cookies from Amazon's Alexa

Story highlights Amazon Echo Dot's digital assistant delivered when girl asked for a dollhouse and snacks

Family now requires a four-digit code before anything can be ordered via Alexa

(CNN) It was either a late Christmas present or an unfunny prank.

Megan Neitzel couldn't figure out why an expensive dollhouse and four pounds of sugar cookies were delivered to her Dallas home. She didn't order either. Neither had her husband.

Then she talked to her 6-year-old daughter, Brooke.

"The next morning, I asked my daughter and she said, 'I was talking to Alexa about a dollhouse and cookies,' " Neitzel told CNN affiliate KTVT-TV.

Alexa is not a sister or imaginary friend, but the voice-activated digital assistant in Amazon's Echo Dot.

