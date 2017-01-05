Story highlights Twitter will live-stream PGA Tour events starting January 19

(CNN) Not near a TV and want to watch live golf? In just two weeks, that won't be a problem.

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that Twitter will be the exclusive platform for more than 70 hours of live golf coverage across 31 tournaments for the rest of the season.

This will include the first two holes of each day's marquee groups from PGA Tour Live, the organization's over-the-top (OTT) subscription service.

Twitter's live streaming will start on January 19 at the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California, and will conclude with the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.