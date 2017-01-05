Tiger Woods ramps up 2017 schedule

Story highlights Tiger Woods adds two more events in 2017

Will play at Torrey Pines in late January

Commits to Honda Classic in February

(CNN) He has made his comeback, now Tiger Woods is ramping up his golf schedule for 2017.

The 41-year-old will begin his year at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California between January 26-29.

He has also committed to the European's Tour's Dubai Desert Classic from February 2-5 and the PGA Tour's Honda Classic in Florida from February 23-26, on top of the Genesis Open (February 16-19) in California, which he announced in December.

The former world No. 1 has won at Torrey Pines a record eight times in his career, including the last of his 14 major titles when he clinched the US Open at the La Jolla course in 2008.

Woods returned from 15 months out because of injury in December, when he finished third last but led the field in birdies in his foundation's 18-man invitational Hero World Challenge event.