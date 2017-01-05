Tiger Woods ramps up 2017 schedule

Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Tiger Woods is set to return to golf after 15 months out because of multiple back surgeries. He will be 41 on Dec. 30 and won the last of his 14 majors in 2008.
The former world No.1 has a long history of injury problems. Here he has cream rubbed onto his back by caddy Steve Williams during the 2004 American Express Championship.
Woods won the U.S. Open in 2008 -- his last major victory to date. He was later diagnosed with two fractures of his left tibia and knee ligament damage and missed the next two majors after surgery.
In October 2010, Woods appears dejected after losing a match to Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in the Ryder Cup team competition in Wales. Later that month he lost his No. 1 ranking to Westwood, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks. He had taken a break from golf earlier that year after reports of marital infidelities emerged in late 2009.
Woods misses a putt at the Frys.com Open in October 2011. That month, he fell out of golf's top 50 for the first time in almost 15 years. Woods reportedly lost millions in endorsements after sponsors ended their ties with him in the wake of a sex scandal.
After a nearly three-month break, Woods returned to golf at the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2011.
In 2012, Woods became the first PGA Tour player to earn $100 million when he finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, taking home more than $500,000.
Woods holds the trophy for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013, where he clinched his 75th PGA Tour title.
Woods winces in pain after striking a tree root with his club after a shot from the rough in the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament in April. He tied for 17th place.
Woods' best result of an injury-hit 2015 was a tie for 10th at August's Wyndham Championship -- his last appearance this season before having back surgery.
In July 2015, Woods missed the cut at the British Open for just the second time in his illustrious career.
Woods throws his club in disgust following a shot from the rough during the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in June, when he missed the halfway cut after rounds of 80 and 76.
A tied 10th place at the 2015 Wyndham Championship was Woods' last appearance as a player on a golf course for 15 months as he fought to recuperate from two further back procedures. At one stage during his rehabilitation, Woods spoke of there being "no light at the end of the tunnel" and with one eye on his fading career suggested "everything beyond this will be gravy."