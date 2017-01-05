(CNN) Riyad Mahrez has become the first Algerian to be named African footballer of the year since the present-day awards began in 1992.

CAF African Player of the Year Final shortlist Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund) Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City) Saido Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

The 25-year-old beat 2015 winner Patrick-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and Senegal striker Sadio Mane. He received his award at Thursday's ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria.

Mahrez was a key player as English underdog Leicester City won the English Premier League title for the first time in its history in 2015-16, defying 5,000-1 odds.

The Foxes have struggled to repeat that success domestically this season, but Mahrez has helped the team reach the last 16 of the Champions League in its debut appearance in Europe's top club competition.

He is the first north African to win the award since Morocco's Mustapha Hadji in 1998.

