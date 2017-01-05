Story highlights Two killed in attack

(CNN) Two people were killed in an explosion Thursday near a courthouse in the city of Izmir, western Turkey, the country's state-run Anadolu news agency reports.

A police officer and a courthouse staff member both died in the attack and five others were wounded, the agency said.

Police killed two assailants, according to Izmir governor Erol Ayyildiz, who blamed the militant Kurdistan Worker's Party, or PKK, for the attack.

He told reporters that the attackers were armed with Kalashnikov rifles and grenades.

In the aftermath of the attack, Anadolu initially reported two suspected attackers were killed and a third was at large -- but it's not clear if there is another suspect.

