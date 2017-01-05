Story highlights Two people killed in attack in front of courthouse

Police neutralize two assailants

(CNN) Two people were killed in an explosion Thursday near a courthouse in the city of Izmir in western Turkey, the country's state-run Anadolu news agency reports.

A police officer and a courthouse staff member both died in the attack and five others were wounded, the agency said.

Police killed two assailants, according to Izmir governor Erol Ayyildiz, who blamed the militant Kurdistan Worker's Party, or PKK, for the attack.

Police had stopped a suspicious vehicle at a checkpoint in front of the courthouse, which led to an armed clash between attackers and security forces, Ayyildiz said. During the clash, the attackers "detonated a car bomb as they tried to escape," he told reporters.

He said that the attackers were armed with Kalashnikov rifles and grenades.