'One Day at a Time' gives reboots a good name

(CNN) "One Day at a Time" is that rarest of reboots, one that takes the bones of the original Norman Lear comedy that premiered in 1975 and transforms it into something fresh and vital. Buoyed by a terrific cast -- including an utterly ageless Rita Moreno -- it's the kind of show that could give both TV's nostalgia wave and the ailing sitcom format good names.

Granted, Netflix has toyed with that traditional multi-camera format before, including its undistinguished "The Ranch." But this new show not only incorporates the familiar rhythm and laughter cues of a studio audience but incorporates serialized elements as well, along with genuinely heartfelt and touching moments, which is where the series really shines.

This "Day" dawns not only in a different era, but with a new ethnic flavor, starring Justina Machado (perhaps best known for "Six Feet Under") as the daughter of Cuban immigrants, and an Iraq veteran. Separated from her husband, Machado's Penelope is raising two kids (with a gender modification from the original), with help from her mom (Moreno), who gets all the best lines.

Penelope currently works as a nurse, with the always-funny Stephen Tobolowsky as her doctor boss. When an elderly patient says something inappropriate to Penelope, he says the woman has Alzheimer's, then deadpans, "I'm messing with you. She's just racist." Additional silliness comes from Todd Grinnell as Schneider, Penelope's ever-present, womanizing landlord.

The premiere features the family planning a quinceanera, or 15th-birthday celebration, for Penelope's daughter, Elena (Isabella Gomez), a brainy type who proclaims the tradition a "misogynous cultural ritual," much to grandma's horror.

