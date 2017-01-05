National Board of Review Awards: 'Manchester by the Sea' wins big

Breaking News

  • 'Manchester by the Sea' took home the top awards of the night
  • 'Moonlight' followed closely behind with two awards including Best Director and Best Supporting Actress

(CNN)"Manchester by the Sea" had a big night at the National Board of Review Awards.

The ceremony Wednesday was the final awards show before Hollywood's two most anticipated nights: the Golden Globes, on Sunday, and the Academy Awards, on Feb. 26.
    "Manchester by the Sea," starring Casey Affleck and written and directed by Kenneth Lonergan, took home the top three honors: best film, best actor and best original screenplay. Lucas Hedges, who stars alongside Affleck, won breakthrough performance (male).
    "Moonlight" took home best director for Barry Jenkins, and the star, Naomie Harris, won best supporting actress.
    Best actress went to Amy Adams for her role in "Arrival," and Jeff Bridges took home the award for "Hell or High Water."
    Some Oscar frontrunners were snubbed, including the much buzzed-about musical "La La Land," starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. "Loving," "Fences," "Jackie" and "Lion" also came up empty.