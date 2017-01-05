Breaking News

What are the world's safest airlines for 2017?

By Maureen O'Hare and Barry Neild, CNN

Updated 5:09 AM ET, Thu January 5, 2017

Qantas: AirlineRatings.com says Qantas is the world's safest airline for 2017. It says the Aussie carrier, which has held the title for the past four years, has an "extraordinary record" with no recorded fatalities since the advent of jet travel. Click through the gallery to see if your next flight makes AirlineRatings.com's top 20 safest list.
Air New Zealand: Air NZ was also named as AirlineRatings.com's airline of the year in its 2016 Airline Excellence Awards. The Kiwi flag carrier was praised for its "exceptional performance."
Alaska Airlines: Seattle-based Alaska Airlines not only rates highly for safety, but is also one of the few airlines to have Wi-Fi across most of its fleet, according to AirlineRatings.com.
All Nippon Airways (ANA): Japan's largest airline made a splash in 2015 when it decorated some of its passenger jets with "Star Wars" imagery, including this R2-D2-themed aircraft.
British Airways: The UK flag carrier was missing from the previous list but has impressed the AirlineRatings.com editors with its performance over the past 12 months.
Cathay Pacific Airways: Another Asian carrier that is seldom far from the top of airline best-of roundups, Cathay regularly appears in AirlineRatings.com's top 20 list.
Delta Air Lines: In April 2016 the Atlanta-based carrier announced orders for 37 new Airbus A321ceo airliners and 75 Bombardier CS100 airliners.
Etihad Airways: UAE-based Etihad competes for custom at the very high end of the air travel market. In addition to its standard class services, Etihad offers in-flight concierge services, allowing passengers to shop for diamonds or artworks at 30,000 feet.
EVA Air: Taiwan's EVA Air's innovations in 2016 included the addition of a robot, known as Pepper, to its ground staff at Taipei Songshan Airport. Pepper's job is to welcome passengers.
Finnair: Finnair doesn't skimp on safety, although some passengers can skimp on clothing thanks to the unisex sauna it introduced in its premium lounge in Helsinki Airport in 2014.
Hawaiian Airlines: Hawaiian Airlines launched way back in 1929 and is now the state's biggest and longest-serving airline.
Japan Airlines: One of two Japanese networks to make the list, Japan Airlines is the country's official flag carrier. It's headquartered in Shinagawa, Tokyo.
KLM: Dutch carrier KLM is the world's oldest airline, having been founded in 1919, and is viewed as among Europe's safest. The Amsterdam-based network handled 30 million passengers in 2016.
Lufthansa: Lufthansa is another regular on the top 20 list. The German carrier is the largest airline in Europe, just ahead of Irish operator Ryanair.
Scandinavian Airline System (SAS): Swedish airline SAS serves 119 destinations in Europe, the US and Asia. In 2014/2015 it carried close to 30 million passengers.
Singapore Airlines: Frequently applauded for the quality of its in-flight services, Singapore Airlines is another regular in AirlineRatings.com's annual safety list.
Swiss: Safety is something passengers might take for granted from Swiss. The airline has suffered no major disasters since rebranding from Crossair in 2002.
United Airlines: Another regular on the top 20 list, United Airlines is one of four US carriers to make the grade. AirlineRatings.com monitors 425 carriers for safety.
Virgin Atlantic: In 2016 British carrier Virgin Atlantic treated all passengers traveling on or between December 24 and December 26 to a complimentary three-course Christmas meal.
Virgin Australia: AirlineRatings.com also examines airlines' operational histories, incident records and operational excellence. Virgin Australia, originally launched as a budget airline in 1999, makes the 2017 top 20 list.
Story highlights

  • AirlineRatings.com names Australian carrier world's safest airline
  • 2016 was one of safest years in aviation history

(CNN)Good news has been in short supply the last 12 months, but for nervous fliers there's one ray of light: 2016 was one of the safest years in aviation history.

Despite some high-profile accidents, the number of airplane crashes has in fact been steadily declining over the last 20 years.
    And for those still keen to analyze the field, there's the annual announcement of AirlineRatings.com's safest airline award.
    This year the aviation analyst named 20 leading carriers as the world's best at ensuring passenger protection.
    And, for the fourth year in succession, the Australia-based website says Australian carrier Qantas leads the 425 airlines it monitors when it comes to aviation safety.
    AirlineRatings.com, which launched its annual listing in 2013, says Qantas "remains the standout in safety enhancements and operational excellence" with no recorded fatalities since the advent of jet travel.
    Completing the top 20 in alphabetical order are: Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Delta Air Lines, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines, KLM, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airline System, Singapore Airlines, Swiss, United Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia.

    Standout in safety

    "Our top 20 safest airlines are always at the forefront of safety innovation, operational excellence and the launching of more advanced aircraft like the A350, 787 and 777X," says AirlineRatings.com editor Geoffrey Thomas.
    But when it comes to the world leader, he and his team have no doubt: "Over its 96-year history Qantas has amassed an amazing record of firsts in safety and operations and is now accepted by the British Advertising Standards Association as the industry's most experienced carrier."
    AirlineRatings.com says Qantas has led the way in the development of the Future Air Navigation System, the use of the Flight Data Recorder to monitor plane and later crew performance, automatic landings using Global Navigation Satellite System as well as precision approaches around mountains in cloud using RNP.
    The organization also named its top 10 low-cost airlines for 2016.
    These are, in alphabetical order: Aer Lingus, Flybe, HK Express, Jetblue, Jetstar Australia, Jetstar Asia, Thomas Cook, Virgin America, Vueling and Westjet.
    Unlike a number of low-cost carriers, these airlines have all passed the rigorous International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) which has more than 1,000 audit items.
    Thomas Cook: AirlineRatings.com has released its annual list of the world's safest airlines -- including a rundown of the 10 low-cost carriers it says are the safest. Among them is Thomas Cook Airlines, an offshoot of the venerable British travel agency. Click on through the gallery to find out the other nine safest budget carriers, in alphabetical order.
    Aer Lingus: Ireland's national flag carrier took the bold step of repositioning itself as a low-cost airline after the financial crisis of 2008 left it struggling with heavy losses and facing drastic staff cuts.
    Flybe: Another well-established carrier, Flybe began life as Jersey European Airways in 1979 and has undergone several rebrandings before emerging as Flybe in 2002. Its impeccable safety record has been unblemished by unusual recent events including a bee attack on a pilot and an incident in which a pilot's false arm fell off.
    HK Express: Founded in 2004, HKExpress transformed itself into a low-cost carrier in 2013 in an effort to reverse its troubled fortunes. AirlineRatings.com says all the budget carriers on its list have passed stringent International Air Transport Association operational safety audits, unlike many of their rivals.
    JetBlue: Now in its 17th year, JetBlue originally sold itself as being a cut above other no-frills airlines, by claiming to offer better in-flight entertainment perks. It has bases in New York, Long Island, Boston, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando and has a fleet of more than 240 aircraft.
    Jetstar Australia: A budget offshoot of Aussie carrier Qantas, Jetstar has hubs in most major Australian cities and is headquartered in Melbourne.
    Jetstar Asia: Jetstar Asia, based out of Singapore, has differentiated itself from the competition through fun marketing ploys such as bringing in a feng shui master to analyze its fleet of A320s.
    Virgin America: Virgin America was founded in 2007 and was recently acquired by Alaska Air Group. An expanded route network now covers 118 destinations across the US, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica and Cuba.
    Vueling: Established in 2004, Vueling is a Spanish low-cost airline headquartered out of Barcelona El Prat Airport and is part of the International Airlines Group (IAG). In March 2017 it will launch a new route between Birmingham, UK and Paris-Orly.
    WestJet: One of the oldest airlines on this list, Canada's WestJet was launched in 1996. Based in Calgary, it offers destinations, some via code share, across Canada, America, the Caribbean, Ireland and the UK.
    Incidents and accidents

    AirlineRatings.com's rating system takes into account audits from aviation's governing bodies and lead associations as well as government audits and the airlines' fatality records.
    It also examines airlines' operational histories, incident records and operational excellence.
    American Airlines and Emirates dropped out of 2016's top 20 lists due to incidents and accidents they suffered in the last 12 months.
    British Airways and Delta Air Lines both had serious incidents in 2015, but have now moved back into top slots for 2016.
    AirlineRatings.com says if an airline has a crash that involves the death of a passenger and/or crew members it will automatically lose a star from its safety-rating rankings for a period of 10 years.
    Of the 425 airlines surveyed, 148 have the top seven-star safety ranking but close to 50 have just three stars or fewer.
    A total of 10 airlines qualified for just one star, all from Indonesia, Nepal, Afghanistan and Surinam.