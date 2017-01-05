Photos: Crisp, clean, classic: These rides rule the road 1956 Porsche 550 RS Spyder – From supermodel Kendall Jenner to actor Patrick Dempsey, celebrities are obsessed with automobiles. Scroll through the gallery for a look at some of their favorites from this month's Style autos show. In 2016, a 1956 Porsche 550 Spyder sold for £4,593,500 ($5,647,248) at the Goodwood Revival Bonhams Auction. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Photos: Crisp, clean, classic: These rides rule the road 1966 Lamborghini Miura – Lamborghini's iconic Miura Roadster is often acknowledged as the world's first supercar. The Miura was first revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in 1966, and the original model had a record-shattering top speed of 280 kph (174 mph) and could do 0-100 kph (0-60 mph) in just 6.7 seconds. Hide Caption 2 of 14

Photos: Crisp, clean, classic: These rides rule the road 1965 Ford Mustang – The 1965 Ford Mustang was officially revealed at New York World's Fair in Flushing, New York, on April 17, 1964. Standard equipment for the car included carpet, bucket seats and a 170-cubic-inch, six-cylinder engine that was coupled with a three-speed floor-shift transmission. Hide Caption 3 of 14

Photos: Crisp, clean, classic: These rides rule the road 1965 Ford Mustang GT fastback – The fastback was not an option when the car was originally introduced in 1964, but it was added in 1965. Hide Caption 4 of 14

Photos: Crisp, clean, classic: These rides rule the road 1963 Porsche 356 Speedster – This version of the Porsche 356, created as the model neared the end of its life, had a newly developed engine with more pulling power. This particular car was created for competitive track use and has lightweight aluminum body panels and high-performance components. Hide Caption 5 of 14

Photos: Crisp, clean, classic: These rides rule the road 1982 Porsche 911 SC – The 911 SC first debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1963. The 911 is considered to be the most iconic Porsche model by the manufacturer's director of historical archives, Dieter Landenberger. Hide Caption 6 of 14

Photos: Crisp, clean, classic: These rides rule the road 1979 Porsche 911 SC Targa – Some of the features introduced in the SC Targa were chrome-plated door handles, a roll-over bar made of Nirosta steel, as well as a soft top. Hide Caption 7 of 14

Photos: Crisp, clean, classic: These rides rule the road 1960 Mercedes-Benz 190SL – The open-top, two-seater car was unveiled at the International Motor Sports show in New York in February 1954. Hide Caption 8 of 14

Photos: Crisp, clean, classic: These rides rule the road 1948 Jaguar XK120 – The two-seater sports car Jaguar XK 120 was in production from 1948 to 1954. Hide Caption 9 of 14

Photos: Crisp, clean, classic: These rides rule the road 1964 Jaguar XKSS – The Jaguar XKSS is considered one of the manufacturer's most iconic automobiles. Jaguar intended to build 25 XKSS cars in 1957, but a factory fire destroyed nine cars, and production was halted. In April 2015, the manufacturer announced plans to resurrect the car by producing the remaining nine cars. Hide Caption 10 of 14

Photos: Crisp, clean, classic: These rides rule the road 1964 Aston Martin DB5 – The car of choice for fictional secret service agent James Bond is the Aston Martin, and perhaps the most famous Aston Martin of all is this gadget-equipped DB5 which appeared in Goldfinger in 1964. Hide Caption 11 of 14

Photos: Crisp, clean, classic: These rides rule the road 2014 Aston Martin DB10 – The 2015 James Bond film Spectre featured the DB10 -- a two-door coupe designed specifically for the movie. As the car was never intended for regular road use, it does not have any necessary road certifications. Still, Aston Martin says the car can hit a top speed of around 190 miles per hour. Hide Caption 12 of 14

Photos: Crisp, clean, classic: These rides rule the road 2016 Aston Martin DB11 – Aston Martin's latest creation, the DB11, has been called "the most important car in the firm's 103-year existence" by Andy Palmer, the company's chief executive. Launched at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, the four-seat sports GT costs a cool £155,000 ($217,000). Hide Caption 13 of 14