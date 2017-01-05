Breaking News

Behind the wheel of the resurrected Jaguar XKSS with model David Gandy

Updated 8:04 PM ET, Thu January 5, 2017

This video is a segment from the CNN Style show.

(CNN)David Gandy is best known for his ubiquitous Dolce & Gabbana campaigns, endless magazine covers and sophisticated personal style.

But the supermodel -- who was the second highest paid male model of 2016 -- is also a proud petrolhead, with an enviable collection that includes stand-outs from Mercedes, Porsche and the British brand Jaguar.
The latter should come as no surprise. An ambassador for London's menswear fashion week (which opens today) and household name across the United Kingdom, Gandy has positioned himself as an authority and advocate for a certain type of British cool.
    "I love everything British classic," Gandy told CNN Style show host Derek Blasberg. "It's why I've always supported heritage brands (and) supported Savile Row, where, basically, a three-piece suit was invented. And Jaguar virtually invented the two-seated sportscar."
    Like most car enthusiasts, Gandy was intrigued when the marque revealed last spring that it would be resurrecting its XKSS supercar -- the three-time Le Mans-winning two-seater beloved by Steve McQueen.
    Jaguar had meant to build 25 of the XKSS in the 1950s, but nine of the original run were destroyed in a 1957 fire.
    The new cars -- called "continuation" models -- have been built to the same specifications of the originals. All nine have already sold (reportedly for more than $1 million each), but Gandy was given the once-in-a-lifetime to opportunity to drive one himself ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show last November.
    Watch the video above to find out more about the rebirth of the Jaguar XKSS and Gandy's life-long love of cars.