This video is a segment from the CNN Style show.

(CNN) David Gandy is best known for his ubiquitous Dolce & Gabbana campaigns, endless magazine covers and sophisticated personal style.

"I love everything British classic," Gandy told CNN Style show host Derek Blasberg. "It's why I've always supported heritage brands (and) supported Savile Row, where, basically, a three-piece suit was invented. And Jaguar virtually invented the two-seated sportscar."

With a 0-60mph time of just over five seconds, the XKSS could be called the world's first supercar.

Jaguar laser-scanned existing XKSSs to make sure the "continuation" cars are accurate but consistent.

Jaguar started building 25 XKSSs in 1957, but fire stopped progress. Now the British brand is going to make the remaining cars.

Jaguar had meant to build 25 of the XKSS in the 1950s, but nine of the original run were destroyed in a 1957 fire.

The new cars -- called "continuation" models -- have been built to the same specifications of the originals. All nine have already sold (reportedly for more than $1 million each), but Gandy was given the once-in-a-lifetime to opportunity to drive one himself ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show last November.

Watch the video above to find out more about the rebirth of the Jaguar XKSS and Gandy's life-long love of cars.