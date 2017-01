This video is a segment from the CNN Style show.

(CNN) David Gandy is best known for his ubiquitous Dolce & Gabbana campaigns, endless magazine covers and sophisticated personal style.

But the supermodel -- who was the second highest paid male model of 2016 -- is also a proud petrolhead, with an enviable collection that includes stand-outs from Mercedes, Porsche and the British brand Jaguar

The latter should come as no surprise. An ambassador for London's menswear fashion week (which opens today) and household name across the United Kingdom, Gandy has positioned himself as an authority and advocate for a certain type of British cool.

"I love everything British classic," Gandy told CNN Style show host Derek Blasberg. "It's why I've always supported heritage brands (and) supported Savile Row, where, basically, a three-piece suit was invented. And Jaguar virtually invented the two-seated sportscar."

Photos: Jaguar XKSS returns to the road Jaguar started building 25 XKSSs in 1957, but fire stopped progress. Now the British brand is going to make the remaining cars. Hide Caption 1 of 4 Photos: Jaguar XKSS returns to the road Jaguar laser-scanned existing XKSSs to make sure the "continuation" cars are accurate but consistent. Hide Caption 2 of 4 Photos: Jaguar XKSS returns to the road With a 0-60mph time of just over five seconds, the XKSS could be called the world's first supercar. Hide Caption 3 of 4 Photos: Jaguar XKSS returns to the road The lightweight E-Type was Jaguar Land Rover Classic's first "continuation" project. Hide Caption 4 of 4

Like most car enthusiasts, Gandy was intrigued when the marque revealed last spring that it would be resurrecting its XKSS supercar -- the three-time Le Mans-winning two-seater beloved by Steve McQueen.

