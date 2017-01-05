Bangalore: four detained over alleged New Year's Eve sex attack

Story highlights Arrests followed CCTV footage from Kammanahalli neighborhood

Authorities still looking for two men involved in the attack

New Delhi, India (CNN) Police have detained four men over an alleged New Year's Eve sexual attack on a woman in Bangalore, India.

The arrests were made Thursday after CCTV footage, which shows a man sexually attacking a woman in an alleyway in the Kammanahalli neighborhood, was provided to police.

Authorities are still looking for two other men "who were involved in this heinous act," Bangalore Police Commissioner Praveed Sood said in a press conference.

"The six accused had been stalking the victim for four to five days and had been waiting outside her house [before the incident]. One of the six did the actual groping."

The video shows two men on a motorbike pull into the alleyway as the woman is walking in the direction of the CCTV video.

Read More