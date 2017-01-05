The Spaces is a digital publication that covers architecture, design and art.

(CNN) Nothing kick-starts a city like a new museum.

Major cultural projects were a little thin on the ground in 2016, but 2017 will be a busy year in the international art calendar.

As well as esoteric destinations like Washington's Museum of the Bible and Marrakesh's mecca for fans of YSL style, there are a host of cities and countries getting their first major modern art gallery, everywhere from South Africa to Canada and Abu Dhabi. Here's a selection of new museums opening in 2017.