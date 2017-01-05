Story highlights She was found with a six-month-old baby during an operation to arrest terrorists

Several other kidnapped girls also have been recovered with babies

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) The Nigerian army has located another missing Chibok girl during an operation to arrest suspected Boko Haram terrorists, it said Thursday.

According to a statement from the army, the girl was found with her six-month old baby and told soldiers that she had been kidnapped from the Chibok Secondary School in April 2014.

"She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B, before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists," the army statement said.

The Bring Back Our Girls group confirmed to CNN that the recovered captive is a Chibok girl.

It has been nearly 1,000 days since 276 girls and women, ages 16 to 18, were herded from bed in the middle of the night at a boarding school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants. The kidnapping spurred global outrage.