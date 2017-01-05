Africa in 2017: What to look out for

Story highlights Projects, rising stars and crises that could define the year

Elections at home and abroad could have major impact for African states

(CNN) Many of the stories that rocked Africa in 2016 defied prediction. The former security guard who defeated a 22-year incumbent in Gambia's presidential election. Ethiopia's transition from economic miracle to state of emergency. The re-opening of apartheid scars in South Africa over a school's hair policy.

The safest assumption for this year is that received wisdom will be overturned again. But we can anticipate that certain landmark events, rising stars and flashpoints will reverberate beyond national borders. Expect to hear plenty about the stories below in 2017.

Megaprojects

Infrastructure spending in East Africa will continue to soar, particularly in the fields of transport and renewable energy.

The Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is likely to be the most spectacular megaproject unveiled this year -- a $5 billion, 6,000-megawatt monster that will become the largest dam and hydropower plant in Africa.