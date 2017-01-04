Story highlights Police: Officer and the teen "indicated that they both threw punches, striking each other"

Unidentified officer has been removed from street duty pending an investigation

(CNN) The video starts with a melee -- throngs of people brawling in multiple fights on a west Philadelphia street.

It ends with a police officer tackling a 16-year-old girl to the ground, throwing punches toward her head as the girl's arms flail.

Exactly what happened in those crucial moments in between depends on whom you ask.

The girl, Johnnaa Pendleton, said she was backing away when the officer violently threw her to the ground.

"She picked me up by my hair, she slammed me by my hair, she banged my hair on the ground, on the car, just yanking me everywhere by my hair," Johnnaa told CNN affiliate KYW

